Boston
Teen girl facing murder charges following double stabbing that left woman dead, teen injured

Teen faces murder charges in regular, not juvenile, session due to state law

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
16-year-old girl to be arraigned on charges in Boston stabbing that left woman dead, teen injured

A 16-year-old girl arrested in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Boston over the weekend is facing a judge Monday.

The suspect will be arraigned in the West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of murder in the stabbing attack that left a 21-year-old woman dead and a 17-year-old girl seriously hurt on Saturday afternoon, police told Boston 25 News.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood after two victims entered the department's District 13 headquarters. 

The victims were taken to separate hospitals. The 21-year-old later died from her injuries. The 17-year-old is expected to survive. 

Each victim suffered multiple stab wounds, an ongoing investigation revealed.

"Anytime somebody that young does something at 16 it really is a sad day for the whole community," a neighborhood resident told Boston 25. "I just wish that we could get more resources in the community to help people process their emotions in more constructive ways."

The girl will be charged in regular, not juvenile session, due to state law for arraignments for 14 to 17 year olds charged with murder. 