Teen girl in critical condition after hit-and-run involving bicycle in Florida

A 13-year-old girl was last reported in critical condition, and the man accused of running her over while she was riding her bike is in custody.

The hit-and-run crash reportedly happened Tuesday on a Florida roadway. By Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a 65-year-old man, who faces charges that include destroying evidence, according to FOX 13 Tampa.

The Acura sedan allegedly driven by Osprey resident David C. Chang was located in Tampa, Florida Highway Patrol troopers told the TV station.

A tweeted photograph released by FHP shows a large hole in the windshield of the car and dents on the hood.

The crash happened across from Pine View School.

Chang allegedly didn't stop his car while the girl was crossing the school crosswalk, which is marked with flashing yellow lights and yellow signage.

A statement released by Dr. Stephen Covert, the principal of Pine View School to FOX 13, confirmed the victim was a student at the school.

FHP continues to investigate the crash. They would like to remind people to always drive carefully, be distraction-free and stay on the scene if involved in a crash.

Information from the Florida Highway Patrol has bike, pedestrian and back-to-school safety information for drivers here.