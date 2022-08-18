Rand Paul: 'Burden of proof' is on FBI to show Mar-a-Lago raid was not a political 'witch hunt'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., argued the FBI should release the affidavit used in the raid on Mar-a-Lago. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Rand Paul said the only way to restore confidence in the FBI is to determine through the affidavit whether the raid on President Trump's home was justified.

JUDGE TO WEIGH WHETHER UNSEALING AFFIDAVIT FOR MAR-A-LAGO RAID WILL JEOPARDIZE TRUMP INVESTIGATION

RAND PAUL: I think the burden is on the FBI to justify this raid. This is extraordinary. This is also the same FBI that used a foreign intelligence warrant to snoop on and spy on the Trump campaign to investigate them for over two years. So I think the burden really is on the FBI. They've been wrong in the past. They've broken the law in using these foreign intelligence warrants. Now they used a domestic warrant, but I do think they need to release the justification for this, because this is extraordinary. And we should not lose sight of the fact this has never, ever happened before for good reason, because we need to have confidence in the FBI. We need to have confidence in our intelligence agencies that they're there to protect us and not to go after people for political purposes. So the burden is on them to prove that this is not a politically motivated witch hunt.

