Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Teen girl in DC arrested after dragging police officer with vehicle

Girl in DC reportedly headed to relative's house

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 13-year-old girl is behind bars after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest Washington, D.C.

Her siblings were in the backseat at the time.

Late Tuesday night, authorities responded to 14th and Chapin Streets for an assault call, FOX 5 DC reports. Officers were placing a woman under arrest while three children - the 13-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old, were inside the vehicle. 

As the woman was being placed under arrest, the 13-year-old girl drove off in the vehicle heading for a relative's house, police said. 

DC POLICE SEEKING PERSON OF INTEREST IN SHOOTING DEATH OF HIGH SCHOOLER AT HOTEL

Officers located the vehicle several miles away at North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Avenue. It was there police say the teenager sideswiped a cruiser and hit another cruiser, dragging an officer a short distance.

WASHINGTON D.C. PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO REQUIRE NEGATIVE COVID TEST AFTER THANKSGIVING

  • DC teen driver scene
    Image 1 of 3

    The intersection where Washington, D.C., officers found a 13-year-old who took off in a car.  (FOX 5 DC)

  • DC dragging officer scene
    Image 2 of 3

    A 13-year-old is under arrest in Washington, D.C., after dragging a police officer with a vehicle.  (FOX 5 DC)

  • DC scene officer dragged
    Image 3 of 3

    The teenage girl was reportedly headed for a relative's house. (FOX 5 DC)

The girl was arrested at the scene. Her siblings are reported safe. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The officer dragged was not injured. Police continue looking into the incident. 