Teen dies after car speeds on wet road, plunges into a California canal

3 other male teenagers, ages 17 to 19, were taken to a CA hospital for treatment of minor injuries

Associated Press
A teenager died and three others escaped Wednesday after their car veered off a rainy road into a canal in California's Central Valley, authorities said.

The male teens, ages 17 to 19, were in a car that was speeding on a wet road near Clovis in Fresno County shortly before 6:30 p.m. when the driver tried to make a turn and instead plunged into the swift-moving waters of the canal, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three teenagers managed to escape and get out of the canal but one was trapped inside as the flooding car was washed several hundred yards downstream, authorities said.

Three teenagers survived and one died after a car veered off a rainy road and plunged into a canal in California. (Fox News)

The three teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

The fourth teenager was found dead in the car after it was pulled from the canal, KFSN-TV reported, citing the CHP.