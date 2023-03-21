Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

2 Amish children killed, another seriously injured in Michigan buggy accident

MI motor vehicle driver, 3 passengers involved in the crash were not injured

Associated Press
Two Amish children were killed and another was seriously injured when their buggy collided with a motor vehicle Monday in northern Michigan, authorities said.

All three children were ejected from the buggy. An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene north of Cadillac, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, deputies said.

A sign alerting motorists to Amish horse-and-buggies is seen in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. A buggy accident in Michigan killed two children and seriously injured a third.

The buggy collided around 8:15 a.m. at a rural intersection with a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Manton man, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

"The Amish buggy approached the intersection and proceeded to cross through the intersection pulling into the path of the eastbound vehicle," the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the vehicle and his three passengers were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.