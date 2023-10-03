Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Teen charged with manslaughter after allegedly dealing deadly dose of fentanyl to classmate

'You name it, he supplies it,' VSO Sheriff Mike Chitwood said of the defendant

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Florida teen charged with manslaughter after allegedly dealing deadly drug to classmate

Florida teen charged with manslaughter after allegedly dealing deadly drug to classmate

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was furious as he spoke about the overdose death of a DeLand High School student. Another 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter, accused of selling him fentanyl. FOX 35 Orlando reports.

A 17-year-old in Florida has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly dealing a deadly dose of fentanyl to a classmate, and now  the local sheriff is urging schools to have Narcan on campus.

"We’re seeing fentanyl everywhere," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "This arrest proves it. They’re classmates. They know who to ring up, and they know who’s supplying what."

The victim was found unresponsive at his home with a white powdery substance nearby back in July, but the alleged drug dealer was arrested for manslaughter Friday night.

"You name it, he supplies it," Sheriff Chitwood said of the minor defendant, whose text messages and other records allegedly showed he was selling drugs to the victim who attended DeLand High School on multiple occasions.

Teen arrested July 31 in FL for drugs

Screenshot from bodycam footage the first time the 17-year-old alleged drug dealer was arrested in DeLand.  (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force located and arrested the suspect on July 31. At that time, he allegedly was in possession of about one gram of fentanyl and one pound of marijuana and was arrested on charges of sale and delivery of fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device.

"So clearly he's an aspiring pharmaceutical salesman," Chitwood said. 

  • VSO shows what alleged teen drug dealer found with
    Image 1 of 3

    The teen was allegedly in possession of about one gram of fentanyl and one pound of marijuana when encountered in July. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

  • Volusia sheriff shows what alleged drug dealing teen had in car
    Image 2 of 3

    A bag of drugs found in the car of the alleged 1-year-old drug dealer in DeLand, Florida. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

  • Deland teen overdose sheriff presser
    Image 3 of 3

    A 17-year-old drug dealer from DeLand has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal fentanyl overdose of another 17-year-old who was found dead in his bedroom in July. (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Chitwood then suggested that schools keep the anti-overdose medication naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, available for emergency use.

"Any school district that wants to deploy this can do it with no cost," Chitwood said while holding up a box of Narcan, which can be given as a nasal spray or injected into muscle or veins, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

This was the first reported overdose death of the year within the school district Volusia County Schools. FOX 35 Orlando reported. At present time, Narcan is not carried in the district.