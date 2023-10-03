Teen charged with manslaughter after allegedly dealing deadly dose of fentanyl to classmate

A 17-year-old in Florida has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly dealing a deadly dose of fentanyl to a classmate, and now the local sheriff is urging schools to have Narcan on campus.

"We’re seeing fentanyl everywhere," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. "This arrest proves it. They’re classmates. They know who to ring up, and they know who’s supplying what."

The victim was found unresponsive at his home with a white powdery substance nearby back in July, but the alleged drug dealer was arrested for manslaughter Friday night.

"You name it, he supplies it," Sheriff Chitwood said of the minor defendant, whose text messages and other records allegedly showed he was selling drugs to the victim who attended DeLand High School on multiple occasions.

Members of the West Volusia Narcotics Task Force located and arrested the suspect on July 31. At that time, he allegedly was in possession of about one gram of fentanyl and one pound of marijuana and was arrested on charges of sale and delivery of fentanyl, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, and unlawful use of a 2-way communication device.

"So clearly he's an aspiring pharmaceutical salesman," Chitwood said.

Chitwood then suggested that schools keep the anti-overdose medication naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, available for emergency use.

"Any school district that wants to deploy this can do it with no cost," Chitwood said while holding up a box of Narcan, which can be given as a nasal spray or injected into muscle or veins, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

This was the first reported overdose death of the year within the school district Volusia County Schools. FOX 35 Orlando reported. At present time, Narcan is not carried in the district.