Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

Teen accused of intentionally striking, paralyzing Maryland officer: police

Sgt Patrick Kepp lost the use of both his legs, police chief says

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Teen charged after intentionally hitting officer on Maryland interstate, police say Video

Teen charged after intentionally hitting officer on Maryland interstate, police say

An officer was left partially paralyzed after being struck by a reckless driver early Wednesday morning on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, authorities say. FOX 5 DC reports. 

Police in Maryland have released the mug shot of a teenager accused of purposefully striking an officer with his car on a highway while trying to provoke officers into chasing him.

Frederick Raphael Mayorga, 19, was arrested for allegedly barreling into Sgt. Patrick Kepp just after 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Kepp had parked on the side of Interstate 270 North and exited the patrol car to put down stop sticks in an attempt to halt the Dodge Challenger driven by Mayorga, FOX 5 DC reported.

Kepp, 36, lost the use of both of his legs, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a press conference. Kepp has been with the department since February 2014. 

Mayorga was reportedly known to provoke officers into chasing him, so when he was spotted doing doughnuts, wildly getting on and off the highway, swerving and speeding up to 110 miles per hour, officers did not pursue the vehicle. Instead, they set up along the interstate from Clarksburg to Rockville.

CORRUPT EX-BALTIMORE OFFICER PLEADS FOR PRISON RELEASE AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Teen accused of intentionally hitting officer in Maryland

Suspect in the crash identified as 19-year-old Frederick Raphael Mayorga. (Montgomery County Department of Police)

It was not until Mayorga almost ran another vehicle off the road that officers put down stop sticks.

"He intentionally struck Sgt. Kepp in the main lanes of I-270," Chief Jones said. He added that Mayorga continued speeding down the highway until his vehicle was disabled by stop sticks laid out by another officer. Mayorgas was apprehended near Clarksburg Road. 

US MARSHALS SEARCH FOR 'ARMED AND DANGEROUS' FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MORGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SHOOTING

Sgt. Patrick Kepp tweeted photo

Sgt. Patrick Kepp received for the second time the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s 24th Annual Law Enforcement Award of Excellence for Impaired Driving Prevention in December 2021. ( Montgomery County Department of Police via X)

Mayorgas now faces charges including attempted first-degree murder. His bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Kepp, a member of the department's Alcohol Initiative Unit, arrested Mayorga on May 26 for several traffic citations, including one for driving 136 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone on I-270. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He does this intentionally to bait officers into chasing him, as if this is some sort of a video game," Chief Jones said of Mayorga.

Along with this case, Mayorga has several pending cases for "serious traffic violations," including driving without a license, Chief Jones added. 