Tech exec found 'pulverized' in luxury high-rise stairwell died from fall, medical examiner says

The Cook County Medical Examiner in Illinois has revealed the cause of death of a Chicago woman found dead in the stairwell of her husband's luxury, high-rise condo in October 2024, but her manner of death remains undetermined.

Caitlin Tracey, 36, died of "multiple injuries, fall from height" on Oct. 27, 2024, the medical examiner ruled. No one has been charged in connection with her death, as FOX 32 Chicago first reported.

Court documents filed last year state that "based on the condition of the remains, Decedent’s body fell approximately 24 floors before landing at the bottom of a stairwell." Her "body was pulverized and her foot was severed from her body," attorneys for the family wrote.

Tracey's husband, Adam Beckerink, 46, was arrested in March on a fugitive charge stemming from a warrant in Michigan, where the well-known tax attorney was wanted on charges of domestic violence, resisting and obstructing and larceny, according to FOX 32.

While Beckerink is not charged in connection with Tracey's death, his March arrest has highlighted a tumultuous past. An attorney representing Beckerink did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

The domestic incident stemmed from two 911 calls made last year in New Buffalo, Michigan, where Tracey and Beckerink lived during and before their six-month marriage, reporting domestic abuse and theft, according to FOX 32.

Following her death in October 2024, police held Beckerink for 48 hours but ultimately released him. A legal battle later ensued between Tracey's parents and her husband.

Court records revealed that Tracey filed a petition for an order of protection against Beckerink in October 2023. The couple married on April 8, 2024 "in a private ceremony" that did not include their family members, court documents say.

Tracey's parents believe Beckerink "manipulated" Tracey "and purposefully isolated her from her family so that he could continue his campaign of abuse and terror unnoticed," attorneys wrote in court documents.

"Plaintiffs have alleged that their daughter's partner, who may or may not be her husband, subjected her to ongoing domestic abuse and ultimately took her life," court records state. "Plaintiffs seek to have her remains sent to them to have a funeral and burial."

A judge ultimately sided with Tracey's parents, allowing them to receive her remains and give her a funeral.

Beckerink in March waived his right to an extradition hearing to face charges in Michigan. It is unclear where that case stands as of Wednesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to Chicago police asking if they have any persons of interest in Tracey's death, but they did not comment, directing Fox News Digital to Beckerink's arrest page showing his fugitive charge.

Tracey was chief people officer at Nousot, a data analytics company.