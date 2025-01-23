Husband of nurse, mom of three found dead at bottom of staircase went for beer after finding body: police

Authorities are investigating the recent death of a Utah nurse and mom of three, whose husband allegedly told police he went out to get beer after finding her body at the bottom of a stairwell in their home.

Autumn Mercado, 39, was found dead at the bottom of the stairs in her house in West Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 13 after a concerned coworker notified police that she had not been at work, prompting officers to conduct a welfare check, West Jordan Police Sgt. Andrew Hercules said in a press conference covered by KSL News.

When officers arrived at the home, Mercado's husband, Carlos Mercado, answered the door and said he was just about to call police, an affidavit states, according to the local Utah outlet.

"The death appeared suspicious to responding officers," Hercules said at the presser.

Carlos Mercado told police he had woken up in the morning to find his wife at the bottom of the stairs and believed she was asleep, according to the affidavit, the outlet reported.

Mercado also told police he had covered his wife with a blanket, left her at the bottom of the stairs and then ordered a ride-share service to take him to a gas station to buy more beer, leaving their children unsupervised.

"Officers could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Carlos’ breath and noticed he had a hard time maintaining his balance. Multiple open containers of alcohol were observed throughout the front room and kitchen area," the affidavit continued.

Carlos Mercado, 47, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for failure to report a death and two counts of child abandonment, Hercules said.

He is no longer in custody and has not been charged in connection with his wife's death, according to Salt Lake County booking records.

Authorities continue to investigate in conjunction with the Utah Medical Examiner's Office and Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

Autumn was a competitive gymnast who "found her true calling in nursing," according to an online obituary.

"Her work at the Huntsman Cancer Institute was more than a job—it was a mission," the memorial continued. "Known for her compassionate care, sharp intellect, and unwavering dedication, Autumn touched countless lives, bringing comfort and hope to patients and colleagues alike."

At the time of her death, she was working to become a nurse practitioner.

"If you asked Autumn what her greatest accomplishments were, she wouldn’t mention medals or degrees," the obituary noted. "She would tell you it was her three beautiful children, the center of her universe."

It was not immediately clear whether Carlos Mercado has retained an attorney.