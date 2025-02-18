Police hunt for ‘male companion’ seen fleeing slain college student’s apartment

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a 23-year-old California college student was found dead in her off-campus apartment, where a man was seen climbing out the window before her body was found.

Menghan Zhuang, who also went by Emily King, was found suffering from "several injuries to her upper body" in her off-campus apartment in Newhall, California, on Feb. 4, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Zhuang, a student at the California Institute of the Arts, was found by her roommate, Lt. Michael Modica said during a Feb. 12 press conference. First responders arrived at the apartment where Zhung was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This was not a random act of violence," Modica said.

Zhuang had arrived home with a "male companion" the night before her death, Modica said. The same man was seen on video footage climbing out of Zhuang's second-story window the afternoon before she was found dead.

"[Zhuang] somehow knew the person of interest, evident by bringing that person into her apartment," he noted.

The man – who authorities say was wearing a long sleeve shirt, black pants and appears to be of Asian descent – is believed to be in his 20s and was known to the victim.

During a press conference on the investigation, Modica was unable to confirm if the man is affiliated with CalArts.

Authorities believe that there is no threat to the CalArts students and have credited the school for being "instrumental" in connecting police with Zhuang’s family, who are Chinese residents. Zhuang’s roommate is also cooperating with authorities and is not a suspect, according to Modica.

"We hope people will have the courage to come forward and help investigators identify the individual responsible for this senseless and violent act and help bring justice and a sense of closure to the family," Modica said.

Zhuang, a Chinese national in the country for about three years on a student visa, was an art major in her senior undergraduate year, according to CalArts.

"The CalArts community is working together to process the tragic loss of our friend, student and community member," CalArts said in a statement .

Her family is working alongside school administrators to create a memorial showcasing Zhuang’s artwork.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

"Menghan’s young life and bright future ended too soon in a brutal and tragic manner," Los Angeles Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said in a statement. "Menghan’s loved ones and the community at large deserve justice. I am committed to doing everything in my power to make that happen."

