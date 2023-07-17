Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Swimmer, 59, pledges 82.5-mile fundraising swim from Milwaukee to Michigan

Jim 'The Shark' Dreyer to return to Lake Michigan after 65-mile swim in 1998

Associated Press
A man who swam across Lake Michigan in 1998 said he's returning 25 years later for a longer splash.

Jim Dreyer will attempt to swim at least 82.5 miles, without getting out of the water, from Milwaukee to Grand Haven, Michigan, beginning on Aug. 1.

Dreyer, who turns 60 in August, will be raising money for the Chief Petty Officers Association, an independent group that offers a variety of services to enlisted members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Jim Dreyer

Jim Dreyer, 59, is set to swim 82.5 miles across Lake Michigan for an August fundraiser. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

"In conjunction with this milestone swim, I am honored to facilitate a way to give back to these life-saving guardians of Lake Michigan," Dreyer said in a written statement Monday.

Dreyer, nicknamed "The Shark," swam from Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to Ludington, Michigan, in 1998 without getting out of the water. The 50-mile swim turned into a 65-mile odyssey due to strong currents.

In 2013, Dreyer towed bricks and swam for 51 hours in Lake St. Clair in southeastern Michigan.