16-year-old says she was kicked off swim team for protesting biological males in YMCA girls' locker room

A 16-year-old Illinois swimmer is accused of "hate speech" for speaking out against biological males being allowed in the girls' locker room at a Springfield YMCA.

Abbigail Wheeler says she was kicked off the YMCA SPY swim team after she and a teammate put up signs reading "Women’s Rights," "Biological Women Only," and "SafeSport" to alert other girls that biological males were in the area.

"I went to my coach and gladly told him that I was a part of this, and he said that it was probably not the best option for me to swim with the swim team that night and that the YMCA staff would follow up with my family," Wheeler said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

The local YMCA chapter communications director, however, says Wheeler left the team on her own, writing, "There have been a variety of false statements around the same issues circulated by the same individuals since the past May. In this version of the story, the statements that the swimmer was removed from the Y and prevented from participating in the swim team is false. She left the swim team and the YMCA on her own."

Abbigail stood by her story Tuesday morning, saying it is "not true" that she left on her own.

OutKick's Riley Gaines, who has become an advocate for female athletes, told "Fox & Friends First" she is "proud" of Wheeler for raising her voice.

"To be only 16 years old and being in the position that you're in, faced with what you were faced with and standing up for yourself and ultimately standing up for others. You are a megaphone for your teammates," said the University of Kentucky swimming alum.

The dustup began when Wheeler noticed two biological males in the women's locker room last April, her father told podcast host Jeanne Ives.

According to existing claims, Wheeler and her family raised concerns about the presence of transgender athletes in the women's locker room, going to head coach Alex Totura and the local branch's CEO to challenge the policy, but were told no action could be taken.

Wheeler's father also claimed requests to let trans athletes use private bathrooms and email the entire swim team on an updated policy were also rejected by the YMCA.

Wheeler then decided to post the signs.

Gaines first offered the issue some attention by sharing the story to her Twitter, pointing out that Abbigail's older sister Kaitlynn – also a University of Kentucky swimming alum and one of Gaines' teammates – shared a similar experience with trans athlete Lia Thomas.

Kaitlynn, also appearing on the show Tuesday, said she is proud of her sister for voicing her concerns.

"I tried to picture myself at 16 years old sharing a vulnerable story like this, and I just can't imagine myself doing that at that age. And so I just want to give a lot of credit to her for speaking out about this," she said.

"[Like Gaines] I was also at the NCAA Division I meet back in 2022 where [Lia] Thomas was allowed to not only compete but change in the same locker room as many women and myself were forced to do. So it's been infuriating to hear that, after going through the experience I went through, now my little sister, who's 16 years old, is having to go through the same thing and, when she stands up for what's right and what she believes is wrong is happening, she is forced out of her swim team and banned from a YMCA of all places."

Gaines, during the segment, also called out Abbigail's coach for refusing to listen to the concerns of biological females while having a daughter of his own.

"He can't truly believe that what happened to you was right and fair and just," she said. "I mean, and if he does, I think there's a separate conversation that needs to be had."

