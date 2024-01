Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is currently investigating after a group of people projected a swastika on a residence hall and chanted "racist words," according to university personnel.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, around 5:40 p.m., UW-Whitewater police received reports of four people outside a residence hall chanting racist words and lighting what appeared to be road flares and displaying antisemitic symbols, according to a statement from university chancellor Corey A. King.

Police quickly responded to the scene, but the group had already taken off. The incident was confirmed by surveillance video.

"The actions of the group last night are abhorrent and go against our core values. At UW-Whitewater, we strive to create a safe community where everyone feels a sense of belonging. We take pride in our Warhawk family. We reject hate in all its forms," King stated.

King said the actions of the individuals are consistent with a group that has been visiting other campuses, and has no affiliation with UW-Whitewater whatsoever. Out of an abundance of caution, the university increased police patrols on campus.

Wisconsin Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) also released a statement about the incident.

"For those who seek to tell us ‘don’t believe your lying eyes,' while professing that we have moved beyond racism, here is yet another example of the work that remains to be done, in this state and nation, on issues of race, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)," Taylor stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact University Police at police@uww.edu or 262-472-4660.