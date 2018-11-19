Swastika painted on Duke mural honoring synagogue victims

Duke University officials say someone painted a Nazi symbol on a mural honoring victims of last month's Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

University president Vincent Price said in a letter to the school community that a red swastika was painted Sunday night on the tribute to those who died in the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. The East Campus Bridge and tunnel underneath are spaces where students can paint messages ranging from campus event promotions to memorials.

Price condemned the swastika as cowardly vandalism.

Price said increased security will continue at campus locations including the Freeman Center for Jewish Life.

He also said security cameras will be installed at the bridge because of hateful messages. The Chronicle student newspaper reported that a Latin Heritage mural was defaced in September.