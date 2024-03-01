Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

SUV crashes into suburban Detroit Walmart, injuring at least 5

No life-threatening injuries were sustained in Canton, MI crash, police say

Associated Press
Published
A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, police said.

Canton police said in a written statement that numerous people were transported from the scene. Chief Chad Baugh told WXYZ-TV that at least five people were injured, though the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The Walmart logo on a store

An SUV reportedly drove into a Detroit-area Walmart store on Friday. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Video posted on social media showed the aftermath, with a black SUV near the store's pharmacy section and numerous people milling around. Merchandise was scattered across the floor.

The crash did not occur at the store's main entrance.