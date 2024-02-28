Expand / Collapse search
Michigan

Detroit couple charged after unsecured dogs maul man to death

Roy and Trevina Goodman accused of having a dangerous animal causing death

Associated Press
Published
A Detroit couple has been charged with having a dangerous animal causing death after authorities said their three dogs fatally mauled a 35-year-old man.

Roy Goodman, 40, was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said.

A not guilty plea was entered by the court, according to court records.

Goodman's wife, Trevina Goodman, 38, was expected to be arraigned at a later date, the prosecutor's office said.

The dogs are alleged to have attacked Harold Phillips on Jan. 29 after escaping through an unsecured front gate of a westside home. Phillips died Feb. 2 at a hospital.

Michigan crime

A Detroit couple has been charged in connection with the fatal mauling of a man by their three dogs.

The dogs were euthanized following the attack.

Phillips, a father of six, was walking home from a bus stop when he was attacked, his wife, Shauntaye Phillips, has said.

Roy Goodman was given a $25,000 bond Wednesday. His probable cause conference has been scheduled for March 6, followed by a March 13 preliminary hearing.

Court records did not list defense attorneys for Roy or Trevina Goodman.