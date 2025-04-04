SUV catches fire at Disneyland, black smoke sent drifting over parking structure

An SUV caught fire at a Disneyland parking structure on Friday, authorities said.

A Toyota Rav 4 caught fire at the Pixar Pals parking structure at the Anaheim, California, theme park at around 9:40 a.m., the Anaheim Fire Department told Fox News Digital.

DISNEY REVEALS FATE OF CLOSED STAR WARS HOTEL

The flames eventually spread to two other vehicles, a fire spokesperson said, but they were extinguished.

No one was hurt in the incident.

A spokesperson for Disney referred questions from Fox News Digital to the Anaheim Fire Department.

It wasn't clear if the fire impacted parking or park operations. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Videos posted online showed black smoke coming from the parking structure and drifting over the building.