US Fires

SUV catches fire at Disneyland, black smoke sent drifting over parking structure

Three vehicles ultimately caught fire at a parking structure inside the theme park, the fire department said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Car catches fire at Disneyland parking structure

Car catches fire at Disneyland parking structure

Black smoke was seen drifting across the Pixar Pals parking structure at the Anaheim, Calif., theme park. (Credit: KTTV)

An SUV caught fire at a Disneyland parking structure on Friday, authorities said. 

A Toyota Rav 4 caught fire at the Pixar Pals parking structure at the Anaheim, California, theme park at around 9:40 a.m., the Anaheim Fire Department told Fox News Digital. 

Car catches fire at Disneyland parking structure

Anaheim firefighters responded to a Disneyland parking structure on Friday where a car caught fire.  (KTTV)

The flames eventually spread to two other vehicles, a fire spokesperson said, but they were extinguished.

No one was hurt in the incident.

People walk next to Mickey Mouse along Main Street in Disneyland

People walk next to Mickey Mouse along Main Street in front of the Sleeping Beauty Cast at the Disneyland theme park on April 11, 2023, in Anaheim, California.  (Gary Hershorn)

A spokesperson for Disney referred questions from Fox News Digital to the Anaheim Fire Department. 

It wasn't clear if the fire impacted parking or park operations. The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

Car catches fire at Disneyland parking structure

Car catches fire at Disneyland parking structure. (KTTV)

Videos posted online showed black smoke coming from the parking structure and drifting over the building. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.