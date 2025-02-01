Disney reveals fate of closed Star Wars hotel

The building that formerly housed the "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida will be repurposed as office space, the company confirmed to local Orlando media.

Reports began swirling at the end of January that the building for the shuttered hotel would get new life as an office space, multiple sources reported.

Disney confirmed to WESH 2, an Orlando outlet, that it's "Imagineering" department would be taking up residence in the space, and that the move had been in the works since October.

It is unclear when the renovation work will begin or when the employees will move into the space.

"Walt Disney Imagineering is the creative engine that designs and builds all Disney theme parks, resorts, attractions, and cruise ships worldwide, and oversees the creative aspects of Disney games, merchandise product development, and publishing businesses," said Disney's website.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was a two-night experience that was akin to a traditional cruise. Guests on the Galactic Starcruiser were immersed in a story that played out during their stay.

The 100-room hotel opened in March 2022, after many delays.

In May 2023, Disney announced that the Starcruiser would take its final "voyage" at the end of September.

The Galactic Starcruiser was praised for its storytelling and experience, but faced criticism over its price structure.

Rates for a two-person "cabin" on the Starcruiser started at nearly $5,000. A four-person cabin was $6,000, FOX Business previously reported.

In addition to two nights in the hotel room, the rate included entertainment, meals and an "excursion" to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

After the announced closure, Star Wars fans were hopeful that the building would remain as an attraction in some form.

In a June 2023 interview with travel website The Points Guy, Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Experiences, said that "something will happen" with the building, but remained mum on what that would entail.

About six months later, in January 2024, a permit for "general construction" at the site of the former hotel was filed by Disney.