Female suspects wanted after breaking elderly woman's hip in violent NYC mugging

Police in New York City are looking for the suspects responsible for severely injuring an elderly woman in a violent mugging.



The NYPD says it happened just after midnight Sunday in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.

Video posted on Twitter shows three people going up to a 76-year-old woman. One pulls her hair, another pulls her purse while forcibly swinging her around prior to her falling on the floor.



The trio allegedly got away with the purse that contained $50, a wallet, a debit card and insurance cards.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital for a fractured hip, FOX 5 New York reports.



