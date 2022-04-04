Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Female suspects wanted after breaking elderly woman's hip in violent NYC mugging

NYPD Crime Stoppers offering up to $3,500 reward for information leading to suspects

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
Police in New York City are looking for the suspects responsible for severely injuring an elderly woman in a violent mugging.

The NYPD says it happened just after midnight Sunday in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx. 

Video posted on Twitter shows three people going up to a 76-year-old woman. One pulls her hair, another pulls her purse while forcibly swinging her around prior to her falling on the floor. 

The trio allegedly got away with the purse that contained $50, a wallet, a debit card and insurance cards.

Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital for a fractured hip, FOX 5 New York reports. 

On 4/3/22 at approx. 12:30 AM, vicinity of Roberts &amp; Hobart Ave @NYPD45PCT Bronx.  The suspects forcibly removed a 76 year-old victim's purse.  

On 4/3/22 at approx. 12:30 AM, vicinity of Roberts &amp; Hobart Ave @NYPD45PCT Bronx.  The suspects forcibly removed a 76 year-old victim's purse.   (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

"My mother has lived here for 50, 52 years, and the building knows her. She was lucky some neighbors were coming out right afterwards," her son told CBS2. "It's the worst thing that can happen to somebody her age, you know, breaking your hip -- never mind everything else about being assaulted."

The robbers took off running and have not been seen.

The NYPD hopes the released images from the incident will help someone come forward with suspect information. A reward of up to $3,500 is available. Anyone with info is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip online

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

