NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns of 'gotcha' media, tells city officials he must clear all messaging

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will fire anyone who violates strict "discipline of message" policy that allows City Hall to micromanage all communications from city agencies in an attempt to combat a "gotcha" press corps, according to a new report.

"We’re dealing with a very aggressive press corps where there’s an ‘I gotcha’ moment instead of ‘I got you’ and we need to be on top of that," he said, according to a report.

Politico obtained audio of a Thursday Zoom call he conducted with roughly 50 officials from city agencies in which Adams laid out a policy to handle media that he previously criticized for not being diverse enough to properly cover a Black mayor.

"The first few months we’ve noticed that press advisories have gone out or press releases have gone out and number one, we knew nothing about it, or it was something that we were still contemplating here — and that’s just not how I operate," Adams said, according to Politico.

"I’m a big believer in discipline, discipline of message and discipline of action," the mayor continued. "I do not accept people sabotaging this administration … If I ever find out that happens, someone intentionally does something that is inappropriate, you will not work for me as the mayor."

The mayor has recently offered his thoughts on a variety of topics that were contradicted by city officials, including mandates for COVID masks among young children, the use of propane heaters for outdoor dining and whether the New York Police Department surveilled Muslims following the attacks of September 11, 2001. As a result, Adams is forcing city officials to "submit press releases, plans for press conferences or other public statements for approval."

Four sources identified as "officials who have worked for multiple mayors" told Politico that Adams’ policy is extreme and "beyond the level of message control demanded under previous administrations."

"What is imperative to know is, you are assigned to an agency under a commissioner but you work for me, that’s very important to know," Adams told officials on the Zoom call. "The commissioner leads an agency, but I lead the city. I’m the mayor of the city and all communications that come through this city government is coming through my message."

Adams even told officials that messaging around "fun things like last week’s cherry blossoms" would have to get his approval.

"The answer is yes because sometimes I’m at an event and the team prepares me with notes and the worst thing that could happen is if you did an event or one of the other teams did an event and I’m questioned and have no idea what it is," he said.