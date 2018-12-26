California cop killer remains at large but suspect's truck found in mobile home park, authorities say

A pickup truck believed to have been used by the suspect in Wednesday's fatal shooting of a California police officer has been located, according to police.

Authorities were examining the truck for evidence, but the gunman in the death of 33-year-old Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh remained at large, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said.

The vehicle was recovered at a mobile home park about 4.5 miles northeast of the shooting scene in Newman, the Modesto Bee reported. Investigators had found the truck inside a garage, San Francisco's KGO-TV reported. The suspect was believed to be driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the suspect shot and killed Singh during a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in Newman, a town of about 10,000 people about 100 miles southeast of San Francisco.

Sheriff's officials said Singh had called in the traffic stop and reported "shots fired" over his radio a few minutes later.

The department said the shooter fled when backup officers arrived to assist Singh, who was then rushed to a hospital. He later died from his gunshot wounds.

Ground and air units were searching for the suspect based on surveillance photos taken at the Newman Food Store shortly before the fatal attack.

The suspect had bought two 12 packs of beer, Yoon Kim, the store owner, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Singh, a native of Fiji, had worked for the Newman Police Department since July 2011. He is survived by his wife and 5-month-old son.

California Gov. Jerry Brown issued a statement regarding the officer's death.

"On behalf of all Californians," Brown wrote, "Anne and I extend our condolences to Corporal Singh's wife, young son, loved ones and colleagues. Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.