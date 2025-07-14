Suspect's connection to church victims emerges as police investigate Kentucky shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Kentucky are searching for a motive after a gunman shot and killed two women at a church on Sunday, also injuring a state trooper.

The suspect, who police haven't yet named, killed two women and injured two men at the Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, according to Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

Officials said the suspect opened fire at a state trooper after he was pulled over near the Blue Grass Airport around 11:30 a.m. The police officer is expected to survive. The suspect was pulled over after the state trooper's license plate reader showed an alert.

"There were some people en route to the airport, and they got out and assisted the trooper," Weathers said. "I appreciate them for getting out and doing what they did."

After the first shooting, police said the suspect stole a car 10 miles away from the Blue Grass Airport before opening fire at the church.

The church is nearly 16 miles from the first shooting.

While police have not established a motive for the shooting, Weathers said the suspect might have known people at the church.

"Preliminary information indicates that the suspect may have had a connection to the individuals at the church," Weathers said.

The two women killed were identified by officials as Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 32.

Governor Andy Beshear addressed the shooting on X, asking for prayers.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police," Beshear wrote.

Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.