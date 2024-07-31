Expand / Collapse search
Antisemitism Exposed

Suspects accused of assaulting officer, spray-painting property in anti-Israel riot sought by police

Police seeking 6 individuals in connection to anti-Israel riot in Washington, DC

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Lawmakers condemn violent anti-Israel protests in nation’s capital Video

Lawmakers condemn violent anti-Israel protests in nation’s capital

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on bipartisan fury over pro-Hamas protests in Washington, D.C.

Multiple suspects are wanted in Washington, D.C., after allegedly assaulting a police officer and vandalizing government property during an anti-Israel riot last week, officials said Tuesday.

The U.S. Park Police is asking for the public's help in identifying six individuals who they say took part in the incidents that unfolded around 3 p.m. on July 24 in Columbus Circle outside Union Station.

The riot took place as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Capitol to deliver an address to Congress.

At least one demonstrator, whose face was covered, was spotted by Fox News carrying what appeared to be the flag of the terrorist group Hamas, while others were heard shouting, "Allahu Akbar." 

FEDS BRING CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL RALLY; DC PROSECUTORS LET SOME MISDEMEANORS GO

suspects wanted

Police are looking to identify six individuals who they say were responsible for assaulting a police officer and vandalizing federal property at Columbus Circle in Washington, D.C., on July 24. (U.S. Park Police)

At Union Station, agitators burned an American flag and vandalized a Christopher Columbus statue with the words, "Hamas is coming." They also took down an American flag flying outside the station and replaced it with a Palestinian flag. 

suspects wanted

Police are looking to identify six individuals who they say were responsible for assaulting a police officer and vandalizing federal property at Columbus Circle in Washington, D.C., on July 24. (U.S. Park Police)

Other statues and monuments like the Freedom Bell also sustained damage.

suspects wanted

Police are looking to identify six individuals who they say were responsible for assaulting a police officer and vandalizing federal property at Columbus Circle in Washington, D.C., on July 24. (U.S. Park Police)

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS BURN AMERICAN FLAGS, ACCUSE NETANYAHU OF BEING ‘WAR CRIMINAL’ AS HE ADDRESSES CONGRESS

The protesters were organized by a group called "Arrest Netanyahu," according to FOX5 DC.

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator sprays graffiti on Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator sprays graffiti on Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station on July 24 in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

At least eight people associated with the anti-Israel protest face federal criminal charges after clashes with police. 

Pro-Palestinian-demonstrators

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag in Washington, D.C., on July 24 as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers an address to a joint meeting of Congress. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Fox News has learned that local prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have dropped less serious charges against several other individuals arrested at the protest. Authorities emphasized this is an ongoing investigation, and more charges may be filed. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects to call the United States Park Police, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Unit on its anonymous tip line at (202)379-4877 or uspp_tipline@nps.gov.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, Brie Stimson, Jake Gibson and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.