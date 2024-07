At least eight people associated with the anti-Israel protest in the nation's capital Wednesday now face federal criminal charges after clashes with police.

However, Fox News has learned that local prosecutors in D.C. have dropped less serious charges against several other individuals arrested at the protest. Authorities emphasized this is an ongoing investigation, and more charges may be filed.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C., has charged Frederick Coates, Crow Momamome and Antonio Somerville with attempting to carry a dangerous weapon. Zachary Kam was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer. Nathaniel Lawrence, Sonia Krishan and Roger Miller face charges of attempted theft. And Essa Ejelat has been charged with threats related to the protest.

There were also numerous people arrested Wednesday who will not face charges at this stage of the investigation. The D.C. attorney general’s office was presented with 11 cases that were "no-papered," meaning the charges were dropped. Three of those charges were for crossing police tape, five for "disorderly conduct – inciting violence" and three for "disorderly conduct – causing unreasonable fear," all misdemeanors.

Additionally, there are five pending citation cases for "crowding, obstructing or incommoding" for which prosecutors have not yet decided on charges.

The D.C. attorney general's office has been responsible for prosecuting lower level offenses related to the protest while the more serious charges are picked up by federal prosecutors.

A D.C. attorney general’s office official told Fox News the office does not comment on charging decisions. But the official did point out that factors like the ability to prove a particular case in court or an individual's prior record are weighed when prosecutors exercise discretion to bring a case.

Anti-Israel demonstrators descended on Washington, D.C., Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress in a scene that quickly turned chaotic.

At least one demonstrator, whose face was covered, was spotted by Fox News carrying what appeared to be the flag of the terrorist group Hamas, while others were heard shouting "Allahu Akbar."

At Union Station, agitators burned an American flag and vandalized a statue with the words "Hamas is coming." Rioters also took down American flags and replaced them with the Palestinian flag.

The White House issued a statement condemning the protests. Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, also said some demonstrators committed "despicable acts" and used "dangerous hate-filled rhetoric."

"I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews," Harris said.

"Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent, and we must not tolerate it in our nation."

Notably, federal prosecutors did not bring charges of destroying government property against anyone arrested Wednesday. Under federal law, an individual convicted of damage or attempted damage to government property that exceeds $1,000 can be fined or imprisoned for up to ten years.

Fox News' Kelli Kupec and Fox News Digital's Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.