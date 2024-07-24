Anti-Israel agitators descend on DC ahead of Israeli PM Netanyahu's address to Congress

Anti-Israel demonstrators descended on Washington, D.C., on Wednesday ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress.

Fox News estimates that a few hundred protesters have gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street, outside the Gallery of Art. They have a stage set up in front of the Capitol building and are currently chanting.

The protest organizers include Answer Coalition and Code Pink. There have been numerous speakers from various organizations, including one from the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Fox News crews witnessed numerous signs with Netanyahu’s face, labeling him a "Wanted War Criminal."

Other slogans on signs include, "Stop the Genocide," "Stop arming Israel," and "End all US Aid."

The crowds have chanted "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea…," an antisemitic phrase that calls for the elimination of the state of Israel.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were also seen clearing anti-Israel protesters who were blocking traffic in the nation's capital on Wednesday.

Police have taken people into custody near the U.S. Capitol, the Associated Press reported.

A handful of people were led away by officers, while others chanted for them to be released.

More than 1,000 people gathered Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue within sight of the Capitol building, the AP reported.

A large group of protesters marched toward the Capitol after blocking a nearby intersection and calling for a "student intifada."

"Shut it down!" they repeatedly chanted.

"Bibi, Bibi, We’re not done! The intifada has just begun!" demonstrators shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Fox News' Meghan Tome and the Associated Press contributed to this report.