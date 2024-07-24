Expand / Collapse search
Benjamin Netanyahu

Anti-Israel agitators descend on DC ahead of Israeli PM Netanyahu's address to Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is speaking before Congress

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published | Updated
WATCH LIVE: Capitol Hill braces for antisemitism rage over Israel PM Netanyahu’s speech Video

WATCH LIVE: Capitol Hill braces for antisemitism rage over Israel PM Netanyahu’s speech

Capitol Hill prepares for anti-Israel agitators today as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint session of Congress, with several Democrats boycotting the speech.

Anti-Israel demonstrators descended on Washington, D.C., on Wednesday ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress. 

Fox News estimates that a few hundred protesters have gathered on Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street, outside the Gallery of Art. They have a stage set up in front of the Capitol building and are currently chanting.

The protest organizers include Answer Coalition and Code Pink. There have been numerous speakers from various organizations, including one from the Party for Socialism and Liberation. 

HARRIS BOYCOTTS NETANYAHU, SNUBS ISRAELI LEADER'S WARTIME ADDRESS TO GIVE SORORITY SPEECH

Anti-Israel protests in DC

Anti-Israel protesters have gathered in Washington, D.C., ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress.  (Fox News)

Fox News crews witnessed numerous signs with Netanyahu’s face, labeling him a "Wanted War Criminal." 

Police remove DC Anti-Israel protesters blocking traffic

DC Metropolitan Police clear demonstrators from blocking traffic, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit at the U.S. Capitol.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Other slogans on signs include, "Stop the Genocide," "Stop arming Israel," and "End all US Aid." 

The crowds have chanted "Free Palestine" and "From the river to the sea…," an antisemitic phrase that calls for the elimination of the state of Israel. 

Line of anti-Israel demonstrators in DC street

Demonstrators blocking traffic on Independence Ave., near the National Mall ahead of a scheduled visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Capitol, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were also seen clearing anti-Israel protesters who were blocking traffic in the nation's capital on Wednesday. 

Police have taken people into custody near the U.S. Capitol, the Associated Press reported. 

DC officers confront anti-Israel protesters blocking street

DC police begin to clear demonstrators from blocking traffic on Independence Ave., near the National Mall, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A handful of people were led away by officers, while others chanted for them to be released.

More than 1,000 people gathered Wednesday morning on Pennsylvania Avenue within sight of the Capitol building, the AP reported. 

A large group of protesters marched toward the Capitol after blocking a nearby intersection and calling for a "student intifada." 

"Shut it down!" they repeatedly chanted.

"Bibi, Bibi, We’re not done! The intifada has just begun!" demonstrators shouted, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

Fox News' Meghan Tome and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

