Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Suspected July 4 parade shooter had bomb-making materials in apartment, warrant claims

Crimo claimed an explosive device 'could have been planted if it worked'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A federal warrant unsealed Thursday says agents found bomb-making materials at the apartment of the alleged gunman charged with fatally shooting seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago last year, a newspaper reported.

Among the items found in the Highland Park-area home of Robert Crimo III days after the attack were commercial components used for explosions and a timer, according to the Chicago Tribune report.

HIGHLAND PARK 4TH OF JULY SHOOTING PERSON OF INTEREST: WHO IS ROBERT CRIMO?

An affidavit attached to the warrant cited Crimo, 22, as telling FBI agents he mulled the possibility of deploying explosives in the attack on the annual holiday parade in Highland Park, just north of Chicago.

"It could have been planted if it worked, in theory it could have been planted …somewhere where it could cause harm," Crimo was quoted as saying. "If it worked, I might have planted it early, or I might have just sat down, left the bag there, and walked away."

Bomb-making materials were reportedly found in the apartment of alleged Highland Park, Illinois, parade gunman Robert Crimo III.

Bomb-making materials were reportedly found in the apartment of alleged Highland Park, Illinois, parade gunman Robert Crimo III. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool, File)

The affidavit said that Crimo also told agents the explosives would have been "too heavy to carry to the parade, but he considered using them if the opportunity arose."

A grand jury indicted Crimo in July on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack at the holiday parade in Highland Park. He has pleaded not guilty.

CHICAGO-AREA FOURTH OF JULY PARADE SHOOTING SUSPECT ROBERT CRIMO APPEARS IN COURT

The warrant was filed in U.S. District Court shortly after the shooting, though no federal charges have been filed in the case, the Tribune reported.

Last month, Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., 58, entered a not guilty plea to charges that he helped his then-19-year-old son obtain a gun license three years before the attack. A grand jury indicted him on seven counts of reckless conduct. Each count carries a maximum 3-year prison term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The father is free on bail. His son was ordered held in jail pending trial.