©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oregon

Multiple arrests after violent mob attacks Portland ICE facility with fireworks and knives

DHS spokesperson confirms three suspects arrested after one rioter threw a large knife at law enforcement officers

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Multiple people have been arrested following a violent riot outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, that involved knife-throwing and explosives.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital that one of the rioters had tried to fire a ‘Roman Candle’ firework at law enforcement.

Knife used in Portland, Oregon attack at ICE facility.

The Department of Homeland Security shared a photo of the knife allegedly used in the Portland, Oregon, attack at an ICE facility. (DHS)

PORTLAND ANTI-ICE RIOT CRUSHED BY FEDERAL AGENTS

The same person allegedly threatened officers with a large knife by swinging it and then throwing it at them, the spokesperson said.

No law enforcement officers were seriously injured during the attack, according to officials.

Federal agents arrest a person outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, on June 18, 2025.

Federal agents arrest a person outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, on June 18, 2025. (X/@choeshow/@frontlinesTPUSA)

MULTIPLE ARRESTS NEAR PORTLAND ICE BUILDING AFTER POLICE DECLARE RIOT

While the suspects' identities have not yet been released, DHS confirmed there have been three arrests.

"Unfortunately, these violent attacks are becoming more and more common," the spokesperson said. "Our ICE law enforcement is now facing a 500% increase in assaults while carrying out enforcement operations. 

"Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: You will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be fully prosecuted by the law."

A woman is arrested at the protest in Portland, Oregon outside an ICE facility on June 18, 2025.

A woman is arrested at the protest in Portland, Oregon outside an ICE facility on June 18, 2025. (X/@choeshow/@frontlinesTPUSA)

OFFICERS INJURED AS PORTLAND RIOTERS BREACH ICE BUILDING WITH EXPLOSIVES AND ROCKS

Fox News Digital previously reported that following a Portland "No Kings" protest on June 14, a mob had launched fireworks, smoke grenades and threw rocks at federal law enforcement.

The rioters broke glass and breached the ICE facility, leaving four officers injured.

Officials said the building was later secured.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.