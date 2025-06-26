Multiple arrests after violent mob attacks Portland ICE facility with fireworks and knives

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people have been arrested following a violent riot outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, that involved knife-throwing and explosives.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News Digital that one of the rioters had tried to fire a ‘Roman Candle’ firework at law enforcement.

The same person allegedly threatened officers with a large knife by swinging it and then throwing it at them, the spokesperson said.

No law enforcement officers were seriously injured during the attack, according to officials.

While the suspects' identities have not yet been released, DHS confirmed there have been three arrests.

"Unfortunately, these violent attacks are becoming more and more common," the spokesperson said. "Our ICE law enforcement is now facing a 500% increase in assaults while carrying out enforcement operations.

"Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: You will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be fully prosecuted by the law."

Fox News Digital previously reported that following a Portland "No Kings" protest on June 14, a mob had launched fireworks, smoke grenades and threw rocks at federal law enforcement.

The rioters broke glass and breached the ICE facility, leaving four officers injured.

Officials said the building was later secured.