Ohio

Cincinnati beatdown suspects arraigned on new charges; bond changes spark courtroom drama

Prosecutor reveals two additional videos from city cameras show new angles of viral attack

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca , Julia Bonavita Fox News
Body camera footage shows officers responding to lone 911 call following viral Cincinnati attack Video

Body camera footage shows officers responding to lone 911 call following viral Cincinnati attack

Body camera footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the moments two police officers responded to the lone 911 call reporting the brutal attack in downtown Cincinnati in the early-morning hours of July 26, 2025. (Cincinnati Police Department)

CINCINNATI – Five of the seven individuals charged in the viral Cincinnati beatdown appeared in court Thursday morning to be arraigned on additional charges in a tense back-and-forth over the case.

The first suspect to appear was Montanez Merriweather, who was slapped with an additional federal charge for illegally having a gun as a convicted felon earlier this week. 

Prosecutor Kip Guinan revealed there are two additional videos from nearby city cameras that show new angles of the fight but have not yet been made public. Guinan also said the alleged racial slurs made toward the perpetrators were said nearly two minutes after the attack began.

CINCINNATI VIRAL BEATING SUSPECT HIT WITH FEDERAL GUN CHARGE

Viral Cincinnati assault suspects

(Top L-R) Dominique Kittle, DeKyra Vernon, Patrick Rosemond, Jermaine Matthews, (Bottom L-R) Aisha Devaughn, Gregory Wright and Montianez Merriweather are facing various charges for their alleged roles in the viral beatdown in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 26, 2025. (Hamilton County Jail; Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The judge determined Merriweather’s bond would remain at $500,000.

Dekyra Vernon’s bond was then knocked down from $200,000 to $25,000 at 10%, eliciting cheers from the gallery. She was also ordered to stay away from the city’s downtown area. 

Vernon’s attorney, Clyde Bennett, argued that the case against his client had been inflamed due to race and politics, but in reality it was just a fight fueled by alcohol. 

SEVENTH CINCINNATI ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED OVER VIOLENT BEATDOWN

Suspect in the viral Cincinnati brawl is brought into court

Dominique Kittle is brought before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge, Alan Triggs for his arraignment, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The charges stem from a downtown beating on July 26, 2025. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Suspect in the viral Cincinnati brawl is brought into court

Montianez Merriwether is brought before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge, Alan Triggs for his arraignment, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, August 14, 2025. The charges stem from a downtown beating on July 26, 2025. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Guinan rebutted Bennett’s argument, asserting that for him to believe the case is driven by race is offensive. 

Jermaine Matthews, who was initially released on bond shortly after the attack, was granted the same bond amount and is still permitted to go to work. 

Guinan argued that Matthews was the "leader" of the beatdown and one of the primary instigators, adding "this is the man who started it." 

However, Matthews’ attorney, Brandon Fox, insisted his client was "slapped" by a White man when the fight began. 

CINCINNATI VIRAL BEATING BODYCAM RELEASED AS SUSPECTS FACE NEW CHARGES IN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT

Suspect in the viral Cincinnati brawl is brought into court

DeKyra Vernon is brought before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge, Alan Triggs for her arraignment, Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, August 14, 2025.  (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Dominique Kittle was then ordered to remain in custody pending a mental health evaluation, but his bond was kept the same. 

Kittle’s defense attorney revealed his client is a paranoid schizophrenic and was previously found not guilty on prior charges by reason of insanity. 

However, Guinan referred to Kittle as "a grave danger to the public" during his arraignment. 

Aisha Devaughn also received a lower bond, with the initial amount of $300,000 brought down to $25,000 after her attorney cited her lack of prior felonies. 

CINCINNATI RESIDENTS ON EDGE AFTER VIRAL BEATDOWN SPARKS CRIME CONCERNS: 'WHAT'S GONNA HAPPEN NEXT?'

Suspect in the viral Cincinnati brawl is brought into court

Jermaine Matthews is brought before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge, Alan Triggs for his arraignment, Cincinnati, Ohio, Thursday, August 14, 2025.  (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Guinan also said Devaughn allegedly inserted herself into the fight and was not initially provoked. 

Upon being led out of the courtroom, Matthews exclaimed, "[I’m going to] go get her," before leaving the courtroom after Devaughn’s bond was lowered. 

Patrick Rosemond was expected to be present in court after being arrested in Georgia last week, but he has not yet been extradited to Ohio. He could potentially appear in court on Friday. 

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

Suspect in the viral Cincinnati brawl is brought into court

Aisha Devaughn is brought before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge, Alan Triggs for her arraignment in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, August 14, 2025.  (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

Matthews, Merriweather, Vernon, Devaughn, Rosemond and Kittle are each charged with three counts of alleged felonious assault, three charges of assault and two charges of aggravated rioting, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

If convicted, they face the possibility of up to 30 years in prison. 

A seventh individual, Gregory Wright, was arrested earlier this week and is charged with alleged aggravated rioting and aggravated robbery. 

Each defendant has pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
