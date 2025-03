A person was arrested Wednesday after an hours-long police standoff near CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Police shut down part of Dolley Madison Boulevard in both directions due to the "barricade incident," according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The suspect reportedly surrendered to FCPD negotiators and is in custody, Fox News learned.

"There is an ongoing incident that law enforcement is currently responding to outside CIA Headquarters," a CIA spokesperson said while the incident was ongoing. "Additional details will be made available as appropriate."

Responding agencies included a SWAT team, Arlington County and Fairfax County officials, FOX5 DC reported.

No additional details about the barricade incident were immediately provided.

This is a developing new story; check back for updates.