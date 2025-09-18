Suspect in shooting of 3 Pennsylvania officers was being sought on stalking, trespassing charges: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect in Pennsylvania who allegedly shot and killed three police officers and wounded two more was being sought on stalking and trespassing charges, a report said.

Matthew James Ruth was identified by The Associated Press as the suspect who allegedly opened fire Wednesday at a farm in rural York County before being killed by police. The news agency cited a law enforcement official on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The violence erupted after Ruth, 24, was charged with stalking, trespassing, loitering and prowling at night in a domestic-related investigation that began a day earlier, court documents show.

The two wounded officers were taken to a hospital and remain in critical but stable condition, according to officials. York County District Attorney Tim Barker and the Pennsylvania State Police are expected to provide a further update on the case at 3 p.m. Thursday.

5 POLICE OFFICERS SHOT, 3 DEAD IN PENNSYLVANIA, FBI INVESTIGATING

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a news conference Wednesday he is continuing to pray for everyone involved.

"This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for your county and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. "[We] grieve for the loss of life of the three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth and served this country. We continue to pray for the full recovery of those who are dealing with their wounds."

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police are assisting local authorities.

The shooting came just a few months after another York County officer was killed in the line of duty.

MULTIPLE OFFICERS INVOLVED IN PENNSYLVANIA SHOOTING AS GOVERNOR RUSHES TO YORK COUNTY SCENE

Shapiro said Attorney General Pam Bondi reached out to him directly and said the state has the full support of the federal government.

Bondi condemned the violence in an X post, saying violence against law enforcement is "a scourge on our society and never acceptable."

The confrontation unfolded on a rural road in south-central Pennsylvania, not far from Maryland. Neighbor Dirk Anderson told the AP he heard "quite a few" shots from his home across the street and wondered what was happening. Then he saw a helicopter and police arrive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some 30 police vehicles blocked off roads bordered by a barn, a goat farm and soybean and corn fields. The area, North Codorus Township, sits about 115 miles west of Philadelphia.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and The Associated Press contributed to this report.