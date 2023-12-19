Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

Suspect in recent Philadelphia knife attacks believed to be behind infamous cold case rapes, murder

Law enforcement sources said Elias Diaz, 46, is believed to be the Fairmount Park Rapist

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Suspected killer's incriminating remarks in this 2015 interrogation led police back to the suspect in 2020 Video

Suspected killer's incriminating remarks in this 2015 interrogation led police back to the suspect in 2020

Arnold, Missouri, detectives said dead time during Loril Harp's 2015 interrogation was "key" to solving 1993 murder. CREDIT: Arnold, Missouri, Police Department/FOIA

A man accused in a series of knife attacks on a Philadelphia park trail is also believed to be behind some of the city's most infamous cold case rapes and a murder.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested Sunday after police reported three people were attacked by a knife-wielding cyclist on Pennypack Trail.

Two victims were slashed by the suspect and a third was able to get away before being harmed, the Philadelphia Police Department said. 

Law enforcement sources told Fox Philadelphia that Diaz is believed to be the so-called "Fairmount Park Rapist," whose murderous rampage has left the city on edge since 2003.

Image of Elias Diaz and drawing of serial rapist

Elias Diaz, 46, has been charged in connection with knife attacks against victims on a popular Philadelphia trail. Law enforcement sources said he is believed to be the "Fairmount Park Rapist." (Philadelphia Police Department)

Authorities said the suspect raped a 21-year-old woman at knife-point in April 2003. Two months later, he raped and strangled 30-year-old med student Rebecca Park. Her body was found four days later. 

In October 2003, a 37-year-old woman was attacked at knife-point while jogging in the park. DNA taken from the three victims linked them to the same suspect. 

Drawings of the suspect Fairmount Park Rapist

DNA composite sketches of the so-called Fairmount Park Rapist. (Philadelphia Police Department)

The victims all described their attacker to police as a Hispanic man approximately 5-foot-8, with black hair, a thin mustache, or jawline beard and bushy eyebrows, according to Fox Philadelphia. 

In August 2007, the man is believed to have committed another rape. 

