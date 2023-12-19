Suspect in recent Philadelphia knife attacks believed to be behind infamous cold case rapes, murder

A man accused in a series of knife attacks on a Philadelphia park trail is also believed to be behind some of the city's most infamous cold case rapes and a murder.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested Sunday after police reported three people were attacked by a knife-wielding cyclist on Pennypack Trail.

Two victims were slashed by the suspect and a third was able to get away before being harmed, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Law enforcement sources told Fox Philadelphia that Diaz is believed to be the so-called "Fairmount Park Rapist," whose murderous rampage has left the city on edge since 2003.

Authorities said the suspect raped a 21-year-old woman at knife-point in April 2003. Two months later, he raped and strangled 30-year-old med student Rebecca Park. Her body was found four days later.



In October 2003, a 37-year-old woman was attacked at knife-point while jogging in the park. DNA taken from the three victims linked them to the same suspect.

The victims all described their attacker to police as a Hispanic man approximately 5-foot-8, with black hair, a thin mustache, or jawline beard and bushy eyebrows, according to Fox Philadelphia.

In August 2007, the man is believed to have committed another rape.