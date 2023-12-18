Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Philadelphia cyclist linked to knife attacks on popular park trail, police say

Witnesses told Philadelphia police investigators that a man on a bicycle attacks them with a knife or machete on the popular trail

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A man was arrested Sunday after investigators linked him to a series of knife attacks by a cyclist on a popular Philadelphia trail

Elias Diaz, 46, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital. The attacks occurred at the Pennypack Park Trail, police said. 

Image of Elias Diaz

Elias Diaz, 46, has been charged in connection with knife attacks against victims at a popular Philadelphia trail.  (Philadelphia Police Department)

The first incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22 when a jogger was attacked by a man on a bicycle. The suspect, later identified as Diaz, brandished a machete and slashed the jogger multiple times in the hands and arms, police said. 

The victim was treated at a local hospital. 

Two days later, another person was attacked while walking on the trail. That victim was assaulted and left with lacerations to the right arm and hands by someone on a bicycle, authorities said. 

A Philadelphia trail at a public park

A view of a trail in Pennypack Park.  (Mon)

On Dec. 6, a man riding a BMX-style bicycle became verbally aggressive with someone on the trail. The person left the area unharmed. 

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attacks. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.