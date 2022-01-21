Suspect killed in shootout at SFO airport train station, DOJ now investigating

The death of an armed man, armed with two handguns, who was shot and killed by police at San Francisco Airport Thursday is now under investigation by the Department of Justice.

SFO spokesperson, Doug Yakel, said that authorities responded to reports of an armed suspect near the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station around 7:30 am Thursday morning, KTVU reports.

When officers arrived, they sought to deescalate the situation, but the suspect continued to "exhibit threatening behavior." They reportedly fired beanbag projectiles to neutralize the suspect, but he continued to advance. Police then fired several fatal shots at the suspect. There is no word as to where bullets struck the man or how many officers were involved in the shooting.

SAN FRANCISCO NURSE WHO ‘ABRUPTLY’ LEFT JOB MID-SHIFT HASN'T BEEN SEEN SINCE

First responders administered aid to the suspect, but he died at the scene. One other person suffered a minor injury, but was treated and release on the scene.

There is no reported indication of domestic terrorism, according to Officer Grace Gatpandan, a spokesperson for the police department. The police department plans to review the tactics used to deescalate the situation. A report on the incident will be made public within 10 days, as reported by KTVU.

Yakel says the shooting did not affect airport operations, but BART service was temporarily suspended and passengers were detoured around the area. Service has now resumed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Under California's Assembly Bill 1506, the California DOJ is required to investigate all officer-involved shootings that lead to the deaths unarmed civilians. Although the suspect was armed in this case, state attorney general, Rob Bonta announced pursuant to AB 1506.

"Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review," Botna said in Thursday's statement.