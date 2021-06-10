Suspect in fatal shooting of retired NYPD officer nabbed

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a retired New York City Police Department officer in Brooklyn on Monday has been apprehended.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Soto, 33. He has been charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault.

Retired officer Thomas Marrinan, 57, was struck by gunfire after rushing to a pizzeria in Kensington with his friend, a retired city correction officer, whose father was being harassed by an unruly 33-year-old man at about 7:30, according to law enforcement sources.

The New York Post, citing court records, reported that Marrinan’s friend drew a gun on Soto after the suspect said, "I’m gonna kill you and shoot you."

A struggle for the gun ensued and it was accidentally fired, striking Soto in the arm and Marrinan in the chest, the report said. Witnesses told the paper that Soto appeared to be drunk at the time and he was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Nick White, Marrinan’s nephew who is a police officer, told the paper that he is relieved the suspect is off the streets.

"It’s a great weight off our shoulders to know he’s not out there and he can’t do anything like this again to vulnerable people in the community," he said.