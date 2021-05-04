New York City saw shootings skyrocket 182% last week compared to 2020, statistics show

New York City shootings spiked 182% in the last week, compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD.

The week prior, gun violence was up 253%. That same week, nearly every crime – including rape, murder, and robbery – jumped when compared to the same seven-day period one year ago.

Hate crimes went up a whopping 85%, and murders rose by 40%, the NYPD’s crime statistics show.

NYC MURDER CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

There was even a broad-daylight homicide last week just two blocks away from Central Park, which left a 20-year-old man dead as passersby barely seemed to notice, surveillance video shows.

Disturbing new surveillance video shows the moment a mugger sucker-punched a 23-year-old woman in an East Village Subway station and ripped off her backpack.

New York City cops have their work cut out for them. Many spent Tuesday attending the funeral of an officer killed in the line of duty by an alleged drunken driver. When they return to work, they don’t just face a pile of new cases, but also mounting antipolice rhetoric and left-wing calls to defund the department.

The funeral for slain NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos comes a day after 34-year-old fellow Officer Rory Dahill was laid to rest after being found dead in his home following an apparent suicide as antipolice sentiment rocks the country. He was the second NYPD member to take his own life in April.

Last month, video showed a group of young men mocking and harassing a pair of NYPD officers in their patrol vehicle, which eventually drove off.

One member of the group uses a megaphone to hurl a slew of profanities at two officers who are inside the vehicle with the windows rolled up. He also accused them of domestic violence against their wives and another man mocked them by placing a rubber pig toy on the windshield.

NEW YORK MEN HARASSING, MOCKING NYPD COPS IN ALARMING VIDEO

In an interview with PIX11 last week, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said police have spotted "Kill Cops" graffiti in the city on top of the recent attack of a detective. He said it’s "long-past time where leaders across this city stood up and called it for what it is."

Mayor Bill DeBlasio has insisted crime numbers will fall once criminal courts are fully back open at the end of May – even with bail reforms that critics say make it far easier to send criminals back onto the streets.

The rise in crime isn’t new, either. The New York Post reported a spike in March as well – which saw a 33% increase in murders, 125% more rapes and a 97% jump in grand larcenies.

And last year, the city reported that it saw as many shootings in 2020 as the prior two years combined.