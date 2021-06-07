Expand / Collapse search
Retired NYPD cop in critical condition after being shot in NYC

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was fighting for his life Monday night.

By Larry Celona, Joe Marino | New York Post
A retired NYPD police officer was in critical condition after being shot on a Brooklyn street on Monday night, sources said.

The former cop was struck by a bullet at East 3rd Street and Church Avenue in the Kensington section of the borough at around 7:30 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

The former cop was struck by a bullet at East 3rd Street and Church Avenue in the Kensington section of Brooklyn. 

Another person was shot at the location. It was not immediately clear if that person was the shooting suspect.

