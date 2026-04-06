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Police and Law Enforcement

Suspect in ICE custody after fentanyl, cocaine hits deputy in face

ICE lodged a detainer request for Jose Fredy Rodriguez Acuna, who was taken into federal custody on drug charges

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A Wisconsin sheriff's deputy sifting through money taken from an illegal immigrant suspect arrested on drug charges became ill when she was hit in the face with airborne powdered fentanyl and cocaine, authorities said. 

The exposure happened when Jose Fredy Rodriguez Acuna, 25, of Portage, was being booked into the jail on March 31, the Columbia County Sheriff's office said. 

Acuna had been arrested earlier that day during a traffic stop. While he was being booked into the jail, deputies were taking inventory of Acuna's belongings, authorities said.

"While manipulating US Currency taken from the subject, she unfolded a bill which contained a powdery substance," said Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner. "The powdery substance became airborne directly into the face of the deputy causing an exposure."

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Jose Fredy Rodriguez Acuna, 25, seen in a mugshot in Wisconsin.

Jose Fredy Rodriguez Acuna, 25, was arrested in Wisconsin on drug charges. A deputy became sick when she was hit in the face with airborne powdered cocaine and fentanyl from money belonging to Acuna, authorities said. (Getty Images; Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

The deputy suffered a "medical event" and needed immediate care, authorities said. Other deputies administered Narcan, an over-the-counter nasal spray or injection that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses, on the sick deputy.

A person holding a small bag of white powder on a street

A deputy suffered a "medical event" after being exposed to alleged powdered cocaine and fentanyl. (iStock)

The deputy was taken to a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. 

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The powdered substance tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.  Last week, Acuna was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of narcotic drugs

He was ordered held on a $1,000 cash bond. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer request with the sheriff's office and he was taken into federal custody.

A close-up of a pill press machine shaping a tablet in New York City.

A close-up image of a pill press machine in New York on June 24, 2024. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

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Brandner noted that people arrested for drug offenses often conceal drugs and paraphernalia in their belongings during the intake process.

"The danger doesn't stop on the street, and our jail staff must be prepared for his danger," he said. "?Our staff did a fantastic job identifying and responding to this life-threatening emergency. We are thankful that the deputy will be able to recover."

Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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