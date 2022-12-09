Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Suspect in Chicago-area police shootout pronounced dead

The suspect and officer were previously reported as wounded in the incident

Associated Press
An armed robbery suspect has died after being wounded in a Thursday shootout with suburban Chicago police that also injured an officer, authorities said.

The village of Lombard said in a statement late Thursday that a male suspect who had fired at Lombard officers earlier Thursday died after being wounded by gunfire.

The village statement said preliminary findings show that officers were called Thursday afternoon to a reported armed robbery at a retail store when they encountered two male suspects, one of whom opened fire on the officers.

An armed robbery suspect has died following a shootout with a Lombard, Ill., police officer.

Police returned fire and during the exchange of gunfire one officer was struck along with the suspect. Both were taken to a local hospital.

The police officer remains hospitalized and had undergone surgery for his injuries late Thursday, the village said.

The second suspect in the armed robbery was taken into custody and charges against him were pending.

Lombard is about 20 miles west of Chicago.