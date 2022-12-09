Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Chicago-area cop and suspected robber injured in shootout

The Lombard, IL, shootout followed an armed robbery at a smoke shop

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suburban Chicago police officer and a suspect were both wounded in a shootout following an armed robbery Thursday, authorities said.

The incident began around 4 p.m. when two suspects robbed a smoke shop in a Lombard strip mall. Workers in the shop called 911 while the robbery was occurring before the suspects left and walked into a nearby residential area, the village of Lombard and police said.

MIAMI-DADE POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN THE FACE, HOSPITALIZED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Chicago-area police officer and an armed robbery suspect were both injured after engaging in a shootout Thursday.

A Chicago-area police officer and an armed robbery suspect were both injured after engaging in a shootout Thursday.

When police caught up with the suspects moments later, gunfire rang out and an officer was shot and injured in the right leg, officials said. The wounded officer was taken by another officer to a hospital in a squad car.

HOMELESS MAN STABS 3 PEOPLE INSIDE LOS ANGELES TARGET, SUSPECT SHOT: POLICE

One of the suspects was also shot and wounded, while the other was taken into custody, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lombard is about 20 miles west of Chicago.