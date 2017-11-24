Suspect arrested after Texas trooper killed on the job

A Texas state trooper was shot and killed during a Thanksgiving traffic stop in East Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement on its Twitter account Thursday night identifying the trooper as Damon Allen, 41. DPS said Allen joined the department in 2002 and was married with three children.

The agency also said it will file capital murder charges against Dabrett Black, 32, of Lindale, Texas.

Allen was shot and killed before 4 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 45 near Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Dallas, according to DPS. The department said Allen was shot with a rifle and died at the scene. The suspect then fled.

Hours after the shooting, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of Fairfield. The sheriff's office said on its Facebook page that shots were fired, but did not indicate who opened fire.

Black was apprehended a short time later. The Department of Public Safety said he's being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.

Several Texas officials reacted to Allen's death. In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz offered "prayers for the family and loved ones" of the trooper.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Allen's shooting death a "heinous crime" in a statement Thursday. Abbott also expressed his "most sincere condolences" to the trooper's family.