Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

Suspect who allegedly wounded a West Virginia trooper during traffic stop killed hours later

WV troopers fatally shot the suspect after he refused to drop a weapon he was carrying

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspect in the wounding of a West Virginia state trooper during a traffic stop Monday was fatally shot hours later after he refused police commands to drop a weapon, a state police spokesman said.

Scott A. O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene in the Raleigh County community of Coal City, state police Capt. Robert Maddy said in a news release.

O’Brien was spotted running from a wooded area at 7 p.m. Monday. Troopers confirmed he was armed and shot him when he refused commands to drop the weapon, the statement said.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE TROOPER SHOT DURING TRAFFIC STOP; SUSPECT AT LARGE

WV Fox News graphic

Scott A. O’Brien of Hamilton was fatally shot hours after shooting a trooper in the elbow on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday morning, a state trooper stopped a vehicle O’Brien was driving at a store near Interstate 77 in the Raleigh County community of Midway. O’Brien then fired a gun and struck the officer in the elbow before fleeing. Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the officer’s condition.

The investigation remains ongoing, the statement said.