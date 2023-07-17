Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
West Virginia state trooper shot during traffic stop; suspect at large

WV police have asked the public to report any sightings of the white Jeep Grand Cherokee

Associated Press
A West Virginia state trooper was shot Monday during a traffic stop in Raleigh County and police are searching for the suspect, officials said.

The trooper stopped a white Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Dollar General in Midway near Interstate 77. Shortly after, a man inside the vehicle fired a gun and struck the officer in the elbow, a statement from the West Virginia State Police said.

The shooter fled and police asked anyone who locates the vehicle to contact authorities. Police said the Jeep has older damage on the driver’s side.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the officer’s condition.