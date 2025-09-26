Surveillance video shows Dallas ICE agents protecting detainees as gunfire rains down on facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Surveillance video obtained by Fox News shows the chaotic moments when ICE agents took cover and protected detainees as gunfire rained down on them from outside a Dallas facility Wednesday morning.

The video shows agents ducking for cover in front of two white vans while quickly shuffling detainees inside the facility, where an ICE agent frantically guided the detainees down a hallway. One handcuffed prisoner appeared to be bleeding from his head.

Shortly thereafter, six agents exited the facility and made their way towards one of the vans. Two men ducked behind the van as an agent wearing full tactical gear opened the driver's side door and looked into the rear of the vehicle. The second man, wearing blue rubber medical gloves, later did the same and motioned for help.

Authorities said Joshua Jahn, 29, indiscriminately shot at the facility from a nearby rooftop in what has been described as a "targeted attack" on federal law enforcement.

One detainee was killed, and two others were wounded during the mayhem.

Jahn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Thursday, the FBI shared information about his possible motive.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Jahn downloaded a document before the shooting, titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management," which contained a list of DHS facilities.

A sordid online search history revealed that the gunman had recently searched for information on ballistics and the term "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" on Sept. 23–24.

In August, Jahn searched for apps that tracked the movement of ICE agents, according to the FBI.

He also left a note behind that said, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?"

"AP" is a common acronym in the gun community that stands for "armor piercing."

A photo posted to X by Patel showed four bullets, one with "ANTI-ICE" written on the casing.

Nancy Larson, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, told reporters Thursday that the shooting was the third violent attack or threat at ICE facilities during her four months in the role.

"I want to point out that one of these notes or papers the sniper explicitly states, ‘Yes, it was just me,'" Larson said. "That statement appears to be correct at this point in the investigation."

Fox News' Adam Sabes and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.