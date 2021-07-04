Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Surfside condo building’s standing portion brought down with explosives

The demolition was a necessary step for crews to continue their search for any possible survivors, the Miami-Dade County mayor said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
The still-standing portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, was brought down using explosives Sunday night.

The move occurred after 10 p.m. ET, 11 days after the shocking collapse of much of the residential structure on June 24 that resulted in 24 confirmed deaths, with 121 people still unaccounted for, according to Miami-Dade County officials.

Demolition teams bring down the unstable remainder of the Champlain Towers South condo building, late Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Associated Press)

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the demolition of the remaining portion of the building was a necessary step for crews to continue their search for any possible survivors of the disaster.

Search crews will resume sifting through the rubble after the demolition as soon as they receive an "all clear" signal from site managers, the mayor said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

