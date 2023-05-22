Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over California law prohibiting sale of foie gras

CA animal cruelty law bars restaurants and retailers from selling foie gras in the state

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • The Supreme Court will not get involved in an argument over a California animal cruelty law that prohibits foie gras from being sold in the state.
  • Foie gras is made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese, and animal welfare groups had supported the law.
  • The law doesn’t completely forbid Californians from eating foie Gras. Courts ruled that residents can still order foie gras from out-of-state producers and have it sent to them.

The Supreme Court said Monday it won't get involved in a dispute over a California animal cruelty law that bars foie gras from being sold in the state, leaving in place a lower court ruling dismissing the case.

Foie gras is made from the enlarged livers of force-fed ducks and geese, and animal welfare groups had supported the law. As is typical, the court did not comment in declining to hear the case, and it was among many the court said Monday it would not hear.

The law doesn’t completely bar Californians from eating foie gras in the state. Courts have ruled that residents can still order foie gras from out-of-state producers and have it sent to them. Restaurants and retailers are still forbidden from selling it or giving it away, however.

JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON TELLS LAW SCHOOL GRADS 'SURVIVOR' PROVIDES USEFUL 'LESSONS' FOR THEIR CAREERS

Supreme Court Foie Gras

A serving of salt-cured fresh foie gras with herbs is displayed at Chef Didier Durand's Cyrano's Bistrot and Wine Bar in Chicago, on Aug. 9, 2006. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The foie gras case had been on hold at the high court while the justices considered a different case involving another California animal cruelty law, that one governing the sale of pork in the state. In that case, the justices earlier this month backed that law, which requires more space for breeding pigs. The pork industry has said the ruling will lead to higher costs nationwide for pork chops and bacon.

California's foie gras law, however, predates the pork law and went into effect in July 2012. It says: "A product may not be sold in California if it is the result of force feeding a bird for the purpose of enlarging the bird’s liver beyond normal size."

Farmers and producers of poultry products in Canada sued over the law along with New York-based Hudson Valley Foie Gras. The case has been going on since 2012. Most recently, a trial court dismissed the case and a federal appeals court agreed with that outcome. The Supreme Court’s decision not to step in leaves that decision in place.