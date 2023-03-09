Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court requests extra security funding after alleged assassination attempt on conservative justice

The request comes after a man threatened to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion case

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The U.S. Supreme Court is requesting around $12.4 million in increases for security improvements in an effort to protect the nine justices and amid recent threats over high-profile rulings. 

The high court's annual budget request was released Thursday and shows a request for $5.9 million to expand its security activities and another $6.5 million for physical security upgrades to the Supreme Court building. 

SUPREME COURT COULD TAKE FIRST TRANSGENDER SPORTS CASE WITH APPEAL FROM WEST VIRGINIA SOCCER PLAYER

 Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The high court is asking for more than $12 million for security purposes following threats to the justices. 

 Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. The high court is asking for more than $12 million for security purposes following threats to the justices.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

"On-going threat assessments show evolving risks that require continuous protection," the budget documents said. "Additional funding would provide for contract positions, eventually transitioning to full-time employees, that will augment capabilities of the Supreme Court police force and allow it to accomplish its protective mission."

The request came amid threats and backlash against the judiciary following its decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark abortion case. 

In June 2022, a California man was also arrested for threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Nicholas John Roske allegedly went to Kavanaugh's home in a Washington D.C. suburb with a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items.

He told police he went to the home to kill Kavanaugh leading up to the ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, police said. 

Outside United States Supreme Court on June 25, 2022 where a fence was for erected for security purposes.  

Outside United States Supreme Court on June 25, 2022 where a fence was for erected for security purposes.   (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Kavanaugh was one of five justices who ruled in favor of ending federal abortion protections in a leaked draft decision. Following the ruling, authorities erected a security fence around the court building for security purposes. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.