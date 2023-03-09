Supreme Court requests extra security funding after alleged assassination attempt on conservative justice

The U.S. Supreme Court is requesting around $12.4 million in increases for security improvements in an effort to protect the nine justices and amid recent threats over high-profile rulings.

The high court's annual budget request was released Thursday and shows a request for $5.9 million to expand its security activities and another $6.5 million for physical security upgrades to the Supreme Court building.

"On-going threat assessments show evolving risks that require continuous protection," the budget documents said. "Additional funding would provide for contract positions, eventually transitioning to full-time employees, that will augment capabilities of the Supreme Court police force and allow it to accomplish its protective mission."

The request came amid threats and backlash against the judiciary following its decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark abortion case.

In June 2022, a California man was also arrested for threatening to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Nicholas John Roske allegedly went to Kavanaugh's home in a Washington D.C. suburb with a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items.

He told police he went to the home to kill Kavanaugh leading up to the ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, police said.

Kavanaugh was one of five justices who ruled in favor of ending federal abortion protections in a leaked draft decision. Following the ruling, authorities erected a security fence around the court building for security purposes.