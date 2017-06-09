Subway robber told to 'get a job'

A robber at an Ohio Subway restaurant was told to “get a job” instead of demanding money from the cash register.

Worker Cathy Stafford was in charge of the register on Tuesday when a man walked into the Warren, Ohio restaurant demanding money. Her shocking response was caught on camera and viewed more than 290,000 times, Fox 19 reported.

“I guess, some people just have the courage, here and there,” she told the station. “I don’t know what took over me, I guess sometimes I do things I shouldn’t do. And I speak – just whatever comes to my mind, it just comes out.”

Stafford’s interaction with the robber didn’t end there. She even questioned him about other robberies recently happening in the area.

“I was really shocked what she was saying at that time,” said co-worker Sierra Harper, who recorded the entire exchange. “It was scary because you don’t know in that mindset what he’s thinking, if he could jump over the counter.”

According to Fox 19, this was the second time in less than a week the restaurant had been robbed. On Tuesday, the suspect only got away with $13 in the tip jar.

Police said they are investigating the case. It's unclear if the suspect had a weapon on him.

Read more at Fox 19.