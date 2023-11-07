Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Suburban single mom shot dead at Chicago-area Chase Bank

Police in the Chicago suburb took two suspects into custody after a single mom of two was killed at a Chase Bank ATM

A single mom of two in the Chicago suburbs was killed Saturday at a Chase Bank ATM.

Police on Saturday afternoon in Worth, Illinois, responded to a Chase Bank branch and located a woman who had been fatally shot, according to FOX 32.

Two suspects who are linked to multiple armed robberies around the Chicago area were taken into custody by police.

Family members of the woman identified the victim as Jonnie Angel Kleins, who was a single mother to a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. She was also her mother's caretaker.

Jonnie Angel Kleins smiles in a picture with her toddler

Family members of the woman identified the victim as Jonnie Angel Kleins, who was a single mother to a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl. She was also her mother's caretaker. (GoFundMe)

"She worked tirelessly to provide for her family without complaint. She was a kind, caring, humble, loving family member (mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin), a friend to many, a dedicated worker, a provider for those in need, and an amazing human being all round. She faced many battles head on, she was a warrior that never gave up," a GoFundMe set up by the family states.

"Through her positive presence and servant attitude she shone Gods light into so many people lives without even knowing it! Although He called her home earlier than we can understand, she was able to touch so many lives and her love will live on in our hearts and through her children," it added.

According to the family, Kleins was walking with her kids right before the shooting.

Potential charges are being reviewed by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

