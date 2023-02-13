Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Suburban Houston shelter-in-place lifted after ammonia gas leak

TX ammonia gas leak caused from an overhead refrigeration line

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shelter-in-place advisory issued in suburban Houston because of a leak of ammonia gas from a refrigeration line at a warehouse was lifted early Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officials said at a news conference that while air monitoring would continue around the 99 Cents Only Store distribution center in Katy, there wasn't currently a health risk. No injuries were reported.

Emergency responders were called to the warehouse just before 9 p.m. Saturday because of the leak of anhydrous ammonia from an overhead refrigeration line, Harris County Emergency Services District 48 Fire Chief George McAteer said. He said the refrigeration system had been undergoing maintenance.

HOUSTON CRIME VICTIM'S ADVOCATE CALLS ON STATE DEMOCRATS TO SUPPORT TOUGH BAIL POLICIES AMID CRIME SURGE

A suburban Houston shelter-in-place has been lifted after an ammonia leak from an overhead refrigeration line. 

A suburban Houston shelter-in-place has been lifted after an ammonia leak from an overhead refrigeration line. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Initially, the leak was contained to the building, but around 1 a.m. Sunday, air monitoring showed it was leaking out of the 800,000-square-foot, Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said.

Officials said that it was initially too dangerous for crews to be inside the building because of the flammability of the gas and the respiratory effects from it, but by early afternoon, it had been determined that the tanks had bled off and only residual amounts of ammonia were left.

Harris County Public Health said it issued the shelter in place advisory Sunday morning for the 2 square miles out of an abundance of caution.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air can cause burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory track, and can result in blindness, lung damage or death, health officials say, while exposure to lower amounts can result in coughing and irritation of the nose and throat.